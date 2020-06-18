Gayatri Sugars standalone net profit rises 96.04% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 9.38% to Rs 117.34 crore

Net profit of Gayatri Sugars rose 96.04% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.38% to Rs 117.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 129.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 19.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.61% to Rs 281.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 311.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales117.34129.49 -9 281.73311.68 -10 OPM %18.9113.75 -2.334.46 - PBDT16.009.37 71 -17.37-9.31 -87 PBT13.376.82 96 -27.72-19.47 -42 NP13.376.82 96 -27.72-19.47 -42

