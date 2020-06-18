Salzer Electronics standalone net profit rises 8.94% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.67% to Rs 132.30 croreNet profit of Salzer Electronics rose 8.94% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.67% to Rs 132.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 155.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.14% to Rs 26.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 566.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 559.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales132.30155.04 -15 566.95559.77 1 OPM %10.8110.87 -11.5011.37 - PBDT8.7211.58 -25 44.9144.47 1 PBT5.049.17 -45 30.4732.31 -6 NP9.148.39 9 26.3923.96 10
