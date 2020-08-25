Cubical Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Cubical Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.250.25 0 OPM %36.0036.00 -PBDT0.090.09 0 PBT0.090.09 0 NP0.070.07 0
