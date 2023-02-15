GE Power India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 139.29 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.65% to Rs 532.66 croreNet Loss of GE Power India reported to Rs 139.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 34.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.65% to Rs 532.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 757.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales532.66757.11 -30 OPM %-2.340.97 -PBDT-13.8030.61 PL PBT-18.8318.74 PL NP-139.29-34.12 -308
