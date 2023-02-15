NBCC (India) consolidated net profit declines 16.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.07% to Rs 2116.50 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) declined 16.33% to Rs 69.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.07% to Rs 2116.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1958.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2116.501958.464.503.68150.74117.93149.55116.7369.0982.57

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)