NBCC (India) consolidated net profit declines 16.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 8.07% to Rs 2116.50 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) declined 16.33% to Rs 69.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.07% to Rs 2116.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1958.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2116.501958.46 8 OPM %4.503.68 -PBDT150.74117.93 28 PBT149.55116.73 28 NP69.0982.57 -16

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:47 IST

