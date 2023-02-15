Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 77.63% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 18.06% to Rs 855.41 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation rose 77.63% to Rs 266.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 149.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.06% to Rs 855.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 724.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales855.41724.58 18 OPM %39.2327.78 -PBDT390.91240.82 62 PBT370.40219.59 69 NP266.12149.82 78

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:47 IST

