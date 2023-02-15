GKB Ophthalmics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Focally unveils the world's first Full-colour Micro-led based true AR glasses with fully see-through display and USound MEMS speakers' technology
Domestic demand accelerating as contact-intensive sectors experiencing a bounce-back says RBI
OSL gives away free reading glasses to school students with low-vision
Australia Market falls on global recession
Avoid poor AC servicing - Contact Hitachi AC customer care
-
Sales decline 2.25% to Rs 19.11 croreNet loss of GKB Ophthalmics reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.25% to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.1119.55 -2 OPM %-0.378.49 -PBDT-0.501.68 PL PBT-0.891.01 PL NP-1.030.82 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU