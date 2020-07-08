GE T&D India receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

GE T&D India announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the Long-term and Short-term credit ratings of the Company and has downgraded the outlook from stable to negative for long-term ratings.

Fund based working capital facilities (long term ) - ICRA A+; Negative (outlook downgraded to negative from stable)

Non fund based bank guarantee / letter of credit (long term/ short term) - ICRA A+; Negative/ ICRA A1+ (outlook downgraded to negative from stable)

