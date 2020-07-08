JUST IN
Bandhan Bank allots 10,274 equity shares under ESOP

Bandhan Bank has allotted 10,274 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Bank upon exercise of the Options vested with them under the ESOP Series 1.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 1610,27,93,680/- comprising of 161,02,79,368 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 1610,28,96,420/- comprising of 161,02,89,642 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.

First Published: Wed, July 08 2020.

