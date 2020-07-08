Infosys allots 1.41 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Infosys has allotted 141,755 fresh equity shares on 06 July 2020, comprising 910 equity shares allotted pursuant to exercise of RSU's under ADR issuance by eligible employees under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan and 1,40,845 equity shares allotted pursuant to exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.

Consequently, on July 6, 2020, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 21,29,64,81,915 /- divided into 4,25,92,96,383 Equity Shares of Rs 5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)