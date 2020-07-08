JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Radha Madhav Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Dilip Buildcon allots NCDs aggregating Rs 200 cr
Business Standard

Infosys allots 1.41 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

Infosys has allotted 141,755 fresh equity shares on 06 July 2020, comprising 910 equity shares allotted pursuant to exercise of RSU's under ADR issuance by eligible employees under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan and 1,40,845 equity shares allotted pursuant to exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.

Consequently, on July 6, 2020, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 21,29,64,81,915 /- divided into 4,25,92,96,383 Equity Shares of Rs 5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 19:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU