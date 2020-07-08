BEML receives MoD approval for closure of subsidiary

JUST IN
BEML announced that Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India vide letter dated 07 July 2020 intimated that the competent authority has accorded "in-principle" approval for closure of Vignyan Industries, Tarikere, a subsidiary of BEML.

Further, MoD has requested BEML to initiate process in accordance with the DPE guidelines relating to time bound closure of sick/loss making CPSEs .

First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 16:23 IST

