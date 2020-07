Dilip Buildcon has issued and allotted 2000 Non-convertible Debentures Senior, secured, listed, rated, redeemable Non-convertible Debentures rupee denominated face value of Rs.10,00,000/- bearing a coupon rate 8.67% p.a, on private placement basis and the Company has received listing permission (w.e.f. 03 July 2020) from the BSE.

