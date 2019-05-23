GE T&D India standalone net profit declines 6.15% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 895.29 crore

Net profit of declined 6.15% to Rs 26.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 895.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 813.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.87% to Rs 212.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 208.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.61% to Rs 4218.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4331.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

895.29813.934218.824331.718.601.4610.105.9359.9964.78417.79408.6740.1641.93334.57318.8126.0927.80212.67208.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

