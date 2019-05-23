GE T&D India standalone net profit declines 6.15% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 895.29 croreNet profit of GE T&D India declined 6.15% to Rs 26.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 895.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 813.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.87% to Rs 212.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 208.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.61% to Rs 4218.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4331.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales895.29813.93 10 4218.824331.71 -3 OPM %8.601.46 -10.105.93 - PBDT59.9964.78 -7 417.79408.67 2 PBT40.1641.93 -4 334.57318.81 5 NP26.0927.80 -6 212.67208.76 2
