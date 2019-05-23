Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit declines 84.39% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 40.94% in the March 2019 quarter
L G Balakrishnan & Bros standalone net profit declines 22.24% in the March 2019 quarter
Avadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 85.22 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Grauer & Weil (India) standalone net profit rises 160.35% in the March 2019 quarter
Ultramarine & Pigments standalone net profit declines 11.64% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 33.34% to Rs 46.92 croreNet profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables declined 84.39% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.34% to Rs 46.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.06% to Rs 11.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.74% to Rs 218.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 253.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales46.9270.39 -33 218.30253.07 -14 OPM %9.9115.53 -9.5916.31 - PBDT3.6010.77 -67 17.4240.50 -57 PBT3.1510.35 -70 15.9638.92 -59 NP1.117.11 -84 11.5728.97 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU