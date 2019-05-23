Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit declines 84.39% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 33.34% to Rs 46.92 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables declined 84.39% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.34% to Rs 46.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.06% to Rs 11.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.74% to Rs 218.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 253.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

46.9270.39218.30253.079.9115.539.5916.313.6010.7717.4240.503.1510.3515.9638.921.117.1111.5728.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)