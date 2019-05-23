Sagar Cements consolidated net profit rises 295.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.06% to Rs 365.84 crore

Net profit of rose 295.57% to Rs 18.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.06% to Rs 365.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 294.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.25% to Rs 13.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 1217.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1038.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

