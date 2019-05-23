S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 6.85% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 21.33% in the December 2018 quarter
W H Brady & Co standalone net profit declines 24.74% in the March 2019 quarter
Cholamandalam Investment fourth quarter net at Rs 291.86 cr
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company standalone net profit rises 2.31% in the March 2019 quarter
Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 1233.33% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 5.01% to Rs 268.57 croreNet profit of S H Kelkar & Company declined 6.85% to Rs 19.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 268.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 282.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.75% to Rs 88.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 1041.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1019.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales268.57282.74 -5 1041.151019.27 2 OPM %8.969.14 -12.6915.51 - PBDT29.9540.89 -27 146.00179.85 -19 PBT22.0134.40 -36 114.85156.01 -26 NP19.5921.03 -7 88.4893.88 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU