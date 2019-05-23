S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 6.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.01% to Rs 268.57 crore

Net profit of declined 6.85% to Rs 19.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 268.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 282.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.75% to Rs 88.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 1041.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1019.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

268.57282.741041.151019.278.969.1412.6915.5129.9540.89146.00179.8522.0134.40114.85156.0119.5921.0388.4893.88

