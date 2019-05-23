Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 24.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.58% to Rs 46.68 crore

Net profit of declined 24.87% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 46.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.67% to Rs 14.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.33% to Rs 209.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 170.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

