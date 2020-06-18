Geecee Ventures standalone net profit declines 65.11% in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 90.08% to Rs 5.63 croreNet profit of Geecee Ventures declined 65.11% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 90.08% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.72% to Rs 15.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 70.97% to Rs 42.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 146.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.6356.74 -90 42.67146.99 -71 OPM %44.2315.17 -45.8226.95 - PBDT2.818.77 -68 20.3945.57 -55 PBT2.438.39 -71 18.8644.10 -57 NP2.326.65 -65 15.1935.10 -57
