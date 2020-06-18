Geecee Ventures standalone net profit declines 65.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 90.08% to Rs 5.63 crore

Net profit of Geecee Ventures declined 65.11% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 90.08% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.72% to Rs 15.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 70.97% to Rs 42.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 146.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.6356.7442.67146.9944.2315.1745.8226.952.818.7720.3945.572.438.3918.8644.102.326.6515.1935.10

