Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 95.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Brigade Enterprises declined 95.51% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.33% to Rs 635.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 760.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.57% to Rs 130.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 239.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.46% to Rs 2632.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2972.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

