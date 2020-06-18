Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 95.51% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.33% to Rs 635.92 croreNet profit of Brigade Enterprises declined 95.51% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.33% to Rs 635.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 760.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.57% to Rs 130.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 239.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.46% to Rs 2632.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2972.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales635.92760.04 -16 2632.162972.78 -11 OPM %21.2528.34 -25.2026.56 - PBDT63.03157.31 -60 373.89567.42 -34 PBT6.71114.83 -94 181.85427.42 -57 NP2.6859.66 -96 130.58239.91 -46
