Atishay Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
General Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 50.11% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 17.86% to Rs 7029.46 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India declined 50.11% to Rs 335.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 672.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 17.86% to Rs 7029.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8557.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7029.468557.68 -18 OPM %-3.08-3.23 -PBDT1040.10787.98 32 PBT1040.10787.98 32 NP335.67672.76 -50

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 14:47 IST

