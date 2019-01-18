Cyient consolidated net profit rises 5.13% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.79% to Rs 1187.70 croreNet profit of Cyient rose 5.13% to Rs 92.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 87.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.79% to Rs 1187.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 983.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1187.70983.30 21 OPM %14.6712.21 -PBDT147.10144.70 2 PBT119.10117.20 2 NP92.3087.80 5
