Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 32.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.70% to Rs 219.98 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 32.30% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.70% to Rs 219.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 342.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales219.98342.11 -36 OPM %10.078.85 -PBDT23.3630.66 -24 PBT17.6925.34 -30 NP13.4819.91 -32

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 17:22 IST

