Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 32.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.70% to Rs 219.98 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 32.30% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.70% to Rs 219.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 342.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.219.98342.1110.078.8523.3630.6617.6925.3413.4819.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)