Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Swaraj Engines rose 6.25% to Rs 35.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 384.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 343.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

