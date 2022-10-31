Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.98% to Rs 384.75 croreNet profit of Swaraj Engines rose 6.25% to Rs 35.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 384.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 343.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales384.75343.59 12 OPM %13.1313.89 -PBDT52.9950.07 6 PBT48.3145.31 7 NP35.8833.77 6
