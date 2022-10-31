JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SER Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.98% to Rs 384.75 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines rose 6.25% to Rs 35.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 384.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 343.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales384.75343.59 12 OPM %13.1313.89 -PBDT52.9950.07 6 PBT48.3145.31 7 NP35.8833.77 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 14:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU