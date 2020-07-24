Lakshmi Machine Works reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-

Sales decline 63.21% to Rs 168.78 croreNet loss of Lakshmi Machine Works reported to Rs 21.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.21% to Rs 168.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 458.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales168.78458.78 -63 OPM %-16.631.72 -PBDT-9.2829.27 PL PBT-23.0915.59 PL NP-21.6210.47 PL
