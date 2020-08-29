Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit declines 54.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.12% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of Gilada Finance & Investments declined 54.84% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.12% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.730.8527.4054.120.190.430.180.420.140.31

