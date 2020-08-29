JUST IN
Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit declines 54.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.12% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of Gilada Finance & Investments declined 54.84% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.12% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.730.85 -14 OPM %27.4054.12 -PBDT0.190.43 -56 PBT0.180.42 -57 NP0.140.31 -55

Sat, August 29 2020. 14:31 IST

