Gillette India standalone net profit declines 1.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.35% to Rs 350.98 crore

Net profit of Gillette India declined 1.86% to Rs 44.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.35% to Rs 350.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 463.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.99% to Rs 230.18 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 252.92 crore during the previous year ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 1679.06 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 1861.65 crore during the previous year ended June 2019.

350.98463.971679.061861.6523.006.4621.3820.4780.1128.49365.02386.7566.7015.80313.97339.0544.9745.82230.18252.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)