Quintegra Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Gillette India standalone net profit declines 1.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.35% to Rs 350.98 crore

Net profit of Gillette India declined 1.86% to Rs 44.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.35% to Rs 350.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 463.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.99% to Rs 230.18 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 252.92 crore during the previous year ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 1679.06 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 1861.65 crore during the previous year ended June 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Jun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales350.98463.97 -24 1679.061861.65 -10 OPM %23.006.46 -21.3820.47 - PBDT80.1128.49 181 365.02386.75 -6 PBT66.7015.80 322 313.97339.05 -7 NP44.9745.82 -2 230.18252.92 -9

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 17:53 IST

