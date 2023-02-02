Gillette India standalone net profit rises 5.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 618.62 croreNet profit of Gillette India rose 5.60% to Rs 74.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 618.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 563.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales618.62563.44 10 OPM %20.3720.26 -PBDT125.62113.37 11 PBT106.4397.03 10 NP74.4570.50 6
