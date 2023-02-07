Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit declines 4.64% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 243.57 croreNet profit of Computer Age Management Services declined 4.64% to Rs 73.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 243.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 237.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales243.57237.71 2 OPM %44.4347.68 -PBDT113.30115.66 -2 PBT97.79102.25 -4 NP73.7277.31 -5
