Pushpsons Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit declines 4.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 243.57 crore

Net profit of Computer Age Management Services declined 4.64% to Rs 73.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 243.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 237.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales243.57237.71 2 OPM %44.4347.68 -PBDT113.30115.66 -2 PBT97.79102.25 -4 NP73.7277.31 -5

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 13:55 IST

