Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit declines 4.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Computer Age Management Services declined 4.64% to Rs 73.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 243.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 237.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.243.57237.7144.4347.68113.30115.6697.79102.2573.7277.31

