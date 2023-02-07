Shri Keshav Cements & Infra standalone net profit declines 13.66% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 22.63% to Rs 34.30 croreNet profit of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra declined 13.66% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.63% to Rs 34.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales34.3027.97 23 OPM %28.8330.78 -PBDT5.485.11 7 PBT2.261.73 31 NP1.391.61 -14
