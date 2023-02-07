Shri Keshav Cements & Infra standalone net profit declines 13.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.63% to Rs 34.30 crore

Net profit of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra declined 13.66% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.63% to Rs 34.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.34.3027.9728.8330.785.485.112.261.731.391.61

