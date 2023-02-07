JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Pushpsons Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra standalone net profit declines 13.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.63% to Rs 34.30 crore

Net profit of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra declined 13.66% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.63% to Rs 34.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales34.3027.97 23 OPM %28.8330.78 -PBDT5.485.11 7 PBT2.261.73 31 NP1.391.61 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU