Route Mobile appoints Sandipkumar Gupta as chairman

Route Mobile announced the appointment of Sandipkumar Gupta as the chairman (non-executive non-independent) and Arun Gupta as the additional director (non-executive independent) on the board effective from 19 November 2020.

Sandipkumar Gupta who is also the co-founder of route mobile, succeeds Chandrakant Gupta, who will continue to serve on the board of the company (non-executive non independent). The announcement was made post trading hours on Friday, 20 November 2020.

Route Mobile's consolidated net profit surged 151.7% to Rs 32.72 crore on 77.7% jump in net sales to Rs 349.28 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

Shares of Route Mobile slipped 1.71% to Rs 976.15 on BSE. Route Mobile is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)