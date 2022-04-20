Nihar Info Global hits the roof on securing order win from ONGC

-
Nihar Info Global was locked in a 5% upper circuit of Rs 13.52 on receiving a purchase order for supply of cycling jerseys and caps in bulk quantity for Cyclothon event, a part of Saksham 2022 program from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
This is part of the B2B Division of Nihar Info Global which deals with various Corporates and Government Organizations. The company has acquired more than 100 New B2B Clients in the last two years through Direct Marketing and Amazon B2B.
Nihar Info Global's consolidated net profit dropped 25% to Rs 15 lakh on a 317.9% surge in net sales to Rs 3.26 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Nihar Info Global is an e-commerce organization that focuses on the B2B & B2C hybrid e-commerce platform and the Online and Offline models.
