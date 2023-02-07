Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 9.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.67% to Rs 802.30 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 9.45% to Rs 164.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 150.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.67% to Rs 802.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 815.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.802.30815.9228.5124.24252.03207.55235.62189.68164.56150.35

