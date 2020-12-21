RPG Life gains after ICRA upgrades credit rating

RPG Life Sciences rose 2.19% to Rs 375.85 after the credit rating agency ICRA upgraded the ratings of the credit facilities of the company worth Rs 100.92 crore.
ICRA has upgraded the long-term loans and long-term fund-based facilities of the company to '[ICRA] A (Stable)' from '[ICRA] A- (Stable)'. It has also upgraded the short-term, non-fund-based facilities of the company to '[ICRA] A1' from '[ICRA] A2+'.
"The rating upgrade factors in the considerable improvement in the operating performance of RPG Life Sciences (RPGLS or the company) on the back of improvement in its sales hygiene and cost rationalisation measures adopted by the company over FY2020 and H1 FY2021, the credit ratings agency said in a statement.
It further said that the rating continues to factor in RPGLS' strong brands in the Indian pharmaceutical industry, its diversified and integrated operations with presence in regulated markets, and financial flexibility arising from being part of the RPG Group.
The 'stable' outlook reflects ICRA's opinion that RPGLS will continue to benefit from its established products in the domestic and international formulations businesses along with its strong financial risk profile and financial flexibility enjoyed as part of the RPG Group.
RPG Life Sciences, a part of the RPG Group, is an integrated pharmaceutical company operating in the domestic and international markets in the branded formulations, global generics and APIs space.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has added 21.76% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has added 13.43% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU