Glenmark Pharma gains after USFDA approves

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark Pharma rises on receiving ANDA final approval for tadalafil tablets
Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA approval for sirolimus tablets
Glenmark Pharma gains on USFDA nod for tacrolimus capsules
Glenmark Pharma gains on USFDA nod for multiple sclerosis drug
Glenmark receives USFDA tentative approval for Apremilast Tablets
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.85% to Rs 496.35 after the company said it received final approval from the US drug regulator for topiramate extended-release capsules.Glenmark has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for topiramate extended-release capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg. The drug is the generic version of Qudexy XR capsules of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.
The drug is used to prevent migraine headaches in adults and adolescents. It is also used to treat certain types of seizures in adults and children 2 years and older.
According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending December 2020, the Qudexy XR capsules market achieved annual sales of approximately $120.8 million.
Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 169 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 43 ANDA's pending approval with the USFDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.
The drug maker's consolidated net profit slipped 8.4% to Rs 233.99 crore on 5.2% increase in net sales to Rs 2,908.12 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU