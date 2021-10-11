Glenmark launches Tavulus for COPD treatment in Spain

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced the launch of d the launch of a bioequivalent version of Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler (DPI) under the brand name Tavulus in Spain.

The inhaler is used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). COPD is a long-term condition that causes inflammation in the lungs, damaging the lung tissue and narrowing the airways, all of which make breathing difficult. Studies show that close to 2.5 million people suffer from COPD in Spain.

Tavulus is expected to provide relief to a large patient population in the country. It is a long-acting bronchodilator that helps to open the airways and makes it easier for air to get in and out of the lungs. It also works to prevent sudden, short-term worsening of COPD symptoms.

According to IQVIA data, Tiotropium DPI had a market size of $433 million in the EU in the 12-month period ended March 2021. Tavulus is Glenmark's bioequivalent version of Boehringer Ingelheim's Spiriva Handihaler.

Commenting on the launch, vice president of business development of Glenmark Pharma, Dr. JiřHavrek said, The goal of COPD treatment has always been to provide quick symptomatic relief to patients, and reduce the risk of exacerbations. Since its launch, we have seen the multiple therapeutic benefits of Tavulus in other markets, and we are pleased to extend these benefits to patients in Spain. This inhalation therapy has been shown to significantly aid in the daily management of COPD. We hope that it improves both COPD symptoms and quality of life in those who are most affected.

In November 2017, a Glenmark European subsidiary entered into a strategic, exclusive in-licensing arrangement for marketing generic Tiotropium Bromide DPI in Western Europe and the UK. Glenmark is planning subsequent launches of the product across these markets under the brand name Tiogiva in UK, Ireland, Sweden, Finland and Norway; Tavulus in Denmark and Netherlands; and Tiotropium Glenmark in Germany.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) business with operations in over 50 countries.

The pharmaceutical company posted a 20.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 306.53 crore on 27.6% increase in net sales to Rs 2,946 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals closed 1.85% higher at Rs 526.80 on Friday.

