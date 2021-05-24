Glenmark Pharma gains after USFDA nod on icatibant injection

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.23% to Rs 614.80 after the drug maker said it received ANDA approval for icatibant injection, 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL) single-dose prefilled syringe.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for icatibant injection. The product is the generic version of Firazyr injection of Shire Human Genetic Therapies.

This marks Glenmark's first synthetic decapeptide injectable approval and will be manufactured in their North American manufacturing facility based in Monroe, North Carolina.

Firazyr is indicated for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults 18 years of age and older. According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending March 2021, the Firazyr injection achieved annual sales of approximately $223.4 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 172 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 44 ANDA's pending approval with the USFDA.

Glenmark Pharma's consolidated net profit jumped 30% to Rs 248.18 crore on 4.6% increase in net sales to Rs 2,758.74 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)