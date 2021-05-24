Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 42.24 points or 1.5% at 2867.39 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.61%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.47%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.15%),Thermax Ltd (up 1.95%),CESC Ltd (up 1.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were K E C International Ltd (up 1.23%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.94%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.59%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.44%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.43%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.66%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.53%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.1%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 112.14 or 0.22% at 50652.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19 points or 0.13% at 15194.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 135.87 points or 0.59% at 23266.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.85 points or 0.42% at 7364.44.

On BSE,1645 shares were trading in green, 854 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

