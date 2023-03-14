Blackstone sells balance 20.5% stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings

-
Before today's transaction, Aureus Investment and Blackstone held 33.0% and 20.5% respectively in Sona Comstar as the auto technology company's co-promoters.
This stake sale happened via bulk deals in the open market, which saw strong demand from Foreign Institutional Investors, Sovereign Wealth Funds, Domestic Mutual Funds and Insurance companies.
Marquee investors like the Government of Singapore, Fidelity, FMR, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and HDFC MF bought shares from Blackstone in the bulk deal.
