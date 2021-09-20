Firstsource Solutions receives Gold accreditation from IIP for its UK operations

-
Firstsource Solutions announced today that it has received the Gold accreditation against the Investors in People (IIP) Standard for its UK operations. The Gold accreditation is currently held by only 17% of IIP accredited organizations. The achievement is even more significant considering the unprecedented challenges faced by organizations in the wake of the global health crisis.
Firstsource, a leading global provider of customized Business Process Management (BPM) services, employs 28,000 people across four geographies - of whom 5,300 are based in the UK.
Investors in People is the international standard for people management that enables organizations to benchmark against the best performing companies on a global scale. The GOLD accreditation acknowledges Firstsource's commitment to continually reflect, learn, adapt, and drive improvement through culture, processes, systems, strategy and people. It reflects the strength of the leadership that cascades down from the CEO to the associates and the policies and procedures that make Firstsource a great place to work.
