R G F Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Globus Spirits standalone net profit rises 113.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.48% to Rs 229.17 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 113.48% to Rs 20.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.48% to Rs 229.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 295.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales229.17295.62 -22 OPM %17.689.77 -PBDT36.4824.07 52 PBT26.9614.85 82 NP20.119.42 113

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 16:09 IST

