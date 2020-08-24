Globus Spirits standalone net profit rises 113.48% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Globus Spirits standalone net profit rises 49.86% in the March 2020 quarter
Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 273.08% in the March 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Globus Spirits hits the roof after stellar Q4 show
-
Sales decline 22.48% to Rs 229.17 croreNet profit of Globus Spirits rose 113.48% to Rs 20.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.48% to Rs 229.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 295.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales229.17295.62 -22 OPM %17.689.77 -PBDT36.4824.07 52 PBT26.9614.85 82 NP20.119.42 113
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU