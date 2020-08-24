Globus Spirits standalone net profit rises 113.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.48% to Rs 229.17 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 113.48% to Rs 20.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.48% to Rs 229.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 295.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.229.17295.6217.689.7736.4824.0726.9614.8520.119.42

