GMR Power & Urban Infra consolidated net profit rises 334.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.40% to Rs 1580.72 crore

Net profit of GMR Power & Urban Infra rose 334.91% to Rs 1082.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 248.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.40% to Rs 1580.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1051.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1580.721051.013.5815.71288.67-132.39242.14-160.781082.70248.95

