Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 26.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.87% to Rs 75.62 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries rose 26.69% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.87% to Rs 75.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.75.6255.258.947.675.284.264.753.763.562.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)