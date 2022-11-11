Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 26.69% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PG Electroplast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 94.12% in the March 2022 quarter
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) consolidated net profit declines 49.01% in the September 2022 quarter
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) consolidated net profit declines 14.05% in the June 2022 quarter
Metal stocks tumble after Centre slaps export duty on steel, materials
-
Sales rise 36.87% to Rs 75.62 croreNet profit of Hisar Metal Industries rose 26.69% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.87% to Rs 75.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales75.6255.25 37 OPM %8.947.67 -PBDT5.284.26 24 PBT4.753.76 26 NP3.562.81 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU