Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 26.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.87% to Rs 75.62 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries rose 26.69% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.87% to Rs 75.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales75.6255.25 37 OPM %8.947.67 -PBDT5.284.26 24 PBT4.753.76 26 NP3.562.81 27

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:55 IST

