GOCL Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd, Arihant Superstructures Ltd, Rushil Decor Ltd and Vishal Fabrics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 March 2022.

GOCL Corporation Ltd crashed 17.12% to Rs 217.55 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 33931 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2202 shares in the past one month.

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd lost 12.26% to Rs 189. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15381 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9438 shares in the past one month.

Arihant Superstructures Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 127.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 93524 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81999 shares in the past one month.

Rushil Decor Ltd slipped 9.92% to Rs 366.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7473 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8310 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Fabrics Ltd corrected 9.59% to Rs 107. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 67007 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47050 shares in the past one month.

