Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 16.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.75% to Rs 1550.01 crore

Net profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 16.46% to Rs 88.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 76.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 1550.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1698.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1550.011698.5510.718.35170.99148.28134.37113.1888.5176.00

