Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 16.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.75% to Rs 1550.01 crore

Net profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 16.46% to Rs 88.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 76.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 1550.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1698.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1550.011698.55 -9 OPM %10.718.35 -PBDT170.99148.28 15 PBT134.37113.18 19 NP88.5176.00 16

