Remi Elecktrotechnik standalone net profit rises 59.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.28% to Rs 24.70 croreNet profit of Remi Elecktrotechnik rose 59.50% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.28% to Rs 24.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.35% to Rs 6.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 105.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.7030.60 -19 105.08110.07 -5 OPM %6.688.53 -8.3010.38 - PBDT3.002.63 14 10.5512.60 -16 PBT2.421.96 23 8.0910.08 -20 NP1.931.21 60 6.217.70 -19
