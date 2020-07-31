Remi Elecktrotechnik standalone net profit rises 59.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.28% to Rs 24.70 crore

Net profit of Remi Elecktrotechnik rose 59.50% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.28% to Rs 24.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.35% to Rs 6.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 105.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

