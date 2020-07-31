JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 118.80 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Remi Elecktrotechnik standalone net profit rises 59.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 19.28% to Rs 24.70 crore

Net profit of Remi Elecktrotechnik rose 59.50% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.28% to Rs 24.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.35% to Rs 6.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 105.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.7030.60 -19 105.08110.07 -5 OPM %6.688.53 -8.3010.38 - PBDT3.002.63 14 10.5512.60 -16 PBT2.421.96 23 8.0910.08 -20 NP1.931.21 60 6.217.70 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 16:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU