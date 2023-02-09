Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 78.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.78% to Rs 2322.76 crore

Net profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 78.94% to Rs 116.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 2322.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2078.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2322.762078.015.876.55194.92141.66147.9997.18116.4265.06

