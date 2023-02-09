Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 78.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.78% to Rs 2322.76 croreNet profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 78.94% to Rs 116.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 2322.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2078.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2322.762078.01 12 OPM %5.876.55 -PBDT194.92141.66 38 PBT147.9997.18 52 NP116.4265.06 79
