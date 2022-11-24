Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.68 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 4.61% to Rs 3210.99 croreNet loss of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 83.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 3210.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3069.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3210.993069.40 5 OPM %4.197.77 -PBDT79.56193.20 -59 PBT-36.7889.19 PL NP-11.6883.00 PL
