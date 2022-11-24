Zel Jewellers standalone net profit declines 44.30% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.23% to Rs 9.52 croreNet profit of Zel Jewellers declined 44.30% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.23% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.5211.10 -14 OPM %6.7210.63 -PBDT0.521.10 -53 PBT0.441.05 -58 NP0.440.79 -44
