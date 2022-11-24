BOB Financial Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 80.21% to Rs 202.38 croreNet Loss of BOB Financial Solutions reported to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 8.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 80.21% to Rs 202.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales202.38112.30 80 OPM %5.061.89 -PBDT-10.50-7.78 -35 PBT-12.75-11.80 -8 NP-7.93-8.93 11
