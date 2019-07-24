Godrej Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 612, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 32.32% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% rally in NIFTY and a 3.88% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 612, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 11271.35. The Sensex is at 37839.21, down 0.38%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has eased around 9.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28990.9, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 612.5, down 1.07% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd tumbled 32.32% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% rally in NIFTY and a 3.88% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 36.16 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)